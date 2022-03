Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. At the end of last year, the conglomerate had $150 billion in cash to put to work.Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion. Alleghany is the perfect Buffett acquisition -- here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading