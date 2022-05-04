Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Allegheny Technologies Was Able to Fly Through the Turbulence in April
April was a miserable month for stocks, with the S&P 500 down more than 8% for the month. But specialty metals producer Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) finished the month up 1.3%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to stable aerospace demand and geopolitical factors that are pushing more business Allegheny's way.Allegheny is the maker of lightweight titanium and other specialty components used primarily by the aerospace industry. The company did not release first-quarter earnings until almost the end of April, but investors got a few hints about the quarter in the weeks leading up to earnings that helped give the shares wings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
