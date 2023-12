Why Allegion Stock Zoomed 5% Higher Today

Investors felt secure enough about security-products specialist Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) to push its share price up by 5% on Friday. This had little to do with the company directly; rather, a major acquisition in the security space was the main impetus for the price lift. The resulting pop bettered the performance of the S&P 500 index on the day -- it rose by 0.3%.It's always news when storied industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) makes a big-ticket buy. That was the case on Friday, when the company announced it had agreed to pay $4.95 billion in cash for Carrier Global's (NYSE: CARR) global access solutions business (essentially, its property security unit).What caught the market's eye about the deal was that it carried Carrier's share price nearly 5% higher. Again, that's just for one unit of the company. Investors clearly believe Allegion has the potential to command a premium too, either piece by piece or in its entirety.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel