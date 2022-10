Why Allstate Stock Rose 3.3% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There weren't many positive stories to tell in September, but not every stock lost value last month. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) actually finished the month in the black, up 3.3%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The property and casualty insurer had climbed as high as 9% in the month to over $132 per share, before ending the month up 3.3%. For the year through Oct. 6, Allstate is up 11%.September was the worst month for the market since the pandemic with the S&P 500 dropping 9.3%, the Nasdaq Composite falling 10.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking 8.8% for the month. Continue reading