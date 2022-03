Why Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Stock Soared 42% on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) stock climbed 42% on Wednesday. The Israeli medical-device company is focusing on the commercialization of its Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) to treat solid tumors.The stock closed at $10.32 a share on Tuesday, opened slightly higher at $10.60 on Wednesday, then soared to $14.55 by the afternoon. The stock wasn't far off its high of 14.99 while its low was $8.20.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading