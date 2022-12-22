|
22.12.2022 17:59:16
Why Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft Stocks All Fell Thursday
The biggest driver of the stock market roller-coaster ride in 2022 has been concerns about the economy and what it means for the future. An overheated economy has been pushing inflation higher, and investors have been watching economic reports closely for signs the tide has turned. A key economic indicator released on Thursday added more clarity, but unfortunately, the news wasn't what investors were hoping to hear.With that as a backdrop, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 2.4%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was off 3.2%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) slumped 3.3% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Thursday.To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news, driving Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft stocks lower today. This supports the conclusion that investors are reacting to the ongoing battle to right the economy without tipping the country into a recession.Continue reading
