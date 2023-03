Why Alphabet, Palantir, and Other AI Stocks Rallied on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks were moderately higher Tuesday, as investors contemplated the ongoing banking crisis and what it means for the broader market in the days and weeks to come. Market watchers temporarily shifted their focus to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and how those developments might represent long-term opportunities for investors.With that as a backdrop, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose 3.1%, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) rose 3.5%, and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) jumped 5.7% as of 1:47 p.m. ET on Tuesday.It appears an announcement by Alphabet has stoked interest in the AI sector, fueling demand for these stocks.Continue reading