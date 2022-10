Why Alphabet, Shopify, and Bed Bath Stocks Bounced Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season is here, and Wall Street is excited about it.Bright and early Monday morning, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) "beat" analyst expectations for its third-quarter earnings, reporting an $0.81-per-share profit where the Street had expected only $0.77. This wasn't good news only for Bank of America, however. Getting a tailwind from those results -- and even more so from comments by the BofA CEO -- shares of all sorts of companies tied to America's consumer economy are soaring today.As of 11:11 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are gaining 3.8%, home goods store chain Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is up 4.5%, and online shopping powerhouse Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is leading consumer stocks higher with a 5.8% gain.Continue reading