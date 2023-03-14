|
14.03.2023 18:21:24
Why Alphabet, Shopify, and Meta Platforms Stocks All Rallied on Tuesday
The broader market indexes were squarely in rally mode Tuesday as investors focused on stubborn macroeconomic conditions and what it means for the Federal Reserve and its ongoing campaign to tame persistent inflation. The latest U.S. government data showed that while inflation cooled somewhat in February, it remains high, at least from an historical perspective.With that as a backdrop, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) jumped 3.1%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 4.3%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was up 5.3% as of 11:25 a.m. ET.Only one stock among our trio had company-specific news, which suggests investors were primarily focused on the economic data and what it suggests regarding the potential for upcoming interest rate hikes.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!