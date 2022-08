Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic uncertainty over rapid Federal Reserve rate increases, record inflation, the persistence of COVID-19, and geopolitical conflict have roiled the stock market in ways not seen since the Great Recession. As a result, many investors may wonder whether any company is worth investing in during these bleak times.Here are a few reasons why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best companies to invest in during the current market environment.Continue reading