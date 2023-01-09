|
09.01.2023 21:13:31
Why Alphabet Rose Today
Shares of search and cloud giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were climbing higher Monday, up as much as 3% early in trading before settling into a 1.5% gain as of 2:52 p.m. ET.Alphabet benefited from the same tailwinds boosting many growth tech stocks during the session, and also found favor with one Wall Street analyst, who called the tech powerhouse one of his favorite picks for 2023.Jefferies internet analyst Brent Thill picked Alphabet as one of his top picks for 2023 in a note on Monday, while reiterating his $125 price target on the stock. That would equate to a nearly 40% gain from current levels.Continue reading
