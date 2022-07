Why Alphabet Stock Crashed 25% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) took a 24.8% header during the first half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.When looking back at the chart to all-time highs of autumn 2021, Alphabet is off 28% from its peak. By comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes are off 21% and 31%, respectively, from their all-time highs. A confluence of events conspired to drag down the mighty Alphabet's stock -- and few of those events had much to do with business results. What started as a healthy market pullback early in 2022 widened into all-out carnage as inflation soared past 8% year over year, driven by higher energy, food, auto, and home prices.