Why Alphabet Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) opened lower today after the tech giant turned in a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report, but by 11:38 a.m. ET they had recouped all of their losses. The stock opened the session down 5% after falling in after-hours trading last night, but the recovery seemed to have more to do with the response to the jobs report than anything coming from Alphabet , as the Nasdaq crossed into positive territory after opening down nearly 2%. After some hesitation, investors cheered the news that the U.S. had added more than 500,000 jobs in January, showing the labor market remained resilient even in a high-interest-rate environment.Alphabet missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue in the quarter grew just 1%, or 7% in constant currency, to $76 billion, missing estimates at $76.5 billion. Continue reading