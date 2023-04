Why Alphabet Stock Gained 15% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were up in March. The stock benefited from some analyst upgrades, the increasing risk that TikTok would be banned in the U.S., and the perception among some investors that the stock was undervalued.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Alphabet stock finished the month up 15%. As you can see from the chart below, those gains came in the second half of the month. This was due to the run-up to the TikTok hearings and a recovery in the broad market following the collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank.