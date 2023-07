Why Alphabet Stock Gained 36% in the First Half of the Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted strong gains in the first half of 2023, overcoming initial fears that the company was falling behind Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the AI race and that Google Search could get disrupted by OpenAI's ChatGPT. Instead, the stock rallied as it seemed to get through the worst of the slowdown in digital advertising and after it impressed investors with its Bard AI chatbot at its I/0 Conference in May.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Alphabet finished the first six months up 36%, outperforming the 15.9% gain for the S&P 500.Continue reading