|
10.02.2023 11:49:00
Why Alphabet Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy After This Week's Sell-off
Things seemed to be looking up for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) before this week. After a dismal 2022, the tech-giant's shares were up close to 19% year to date as of the market close on Feb. 4. Concerns about the threat from OpenAI's ChatGPT weren't enough to hold Alphabet stock back. Slowing advertising sales growth wasn't, either.But Alphabet lost a lot of that momentum this week. Its shares plunged nearly 8% on Wednesday and continued to tumble further on Thursday.Some investors could think it's time to throw in the towel. My view is exactly the opposite. Here's why Alphabet stock is a no-brainer buy after this week's sell-off.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!