Why Alphabet Stock Is Falling Again Today

Yesterday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) gave everyone a glimpse of its Bard artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and investors have been so unenthused with what the company unveiled that they've driven Alphabet's stock down for two days straight. The company's share price fell more than 7% yesterday and another 5.4% today, as of 2:40 p.m. ET, erasing an additional $60 billion off of the company's market cap. Alphabet held an AI event on Wednesday in which it showed off its Bard AI technology, a conversational search tool that the company wants to use to take on ChatGPT. Continue reading