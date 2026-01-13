Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
13.01.2026 18:11:20
Why Alphabet Stock Jumped 65% in 2025
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) soared last year as the company's AI investments paid off with the release of Gemini 3, and a favorable antitrust ruling that did not result in the company being broken up alleviated a key risk, sending the stock higher.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the year up 65%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was in the red for most of the first half of the year before things turned around and sentiment around the stock shifted dramatically.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!