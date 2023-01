Why Alphabet Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were moving higher Friday morning after the company said it would cut 12,000 jobs, or roughly 6% of its workforce, in order to streamline the business and increase its focus on artificial intelligence.Investors reacted favorably to the news, sending the stock up by 4.7% as of 11:35 a.m. ET.After its tech peers Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon all announced layoffs in recent weeks, the news was expected from Alphabet . During 2022, its profits shrunk, its stock price fell by nearly half, and its headcount growth significantly outpaced its revenue growth. Continue reading