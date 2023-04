Why Alphabet Stock Just Lost $50 Billion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of internet search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) tumbled 3.5% through 11:30 a.m. ET Monday -- a loss of nearly $50 billion in market capitalization -- after the publication of a New York Times story suggesting that Alphabet may not be an internet search giant for much longer.As the Times reported over the weekend, key Alphabet partner Samsung -- which built its smartphone franchise on the back of Google software -- is considering dumping Google and replacing it with Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing as the default search engine on its new smartphones. And that's not even the worst news for Alphabet.Continue reading