Why Alphabet Stock May Be a Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was a lot of uncertainty going into Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) first-quarter earnings report. Some investors likely feared that an uncertain macroeconomic environment could lead to surprise downside in the company's reported revenue for the period. But Alphabet's revenue actually came in better than expected, growing 3% year over year and 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange. Even more, the company's profits were both robust and better than analysts were expecting. With the tech company's business doing well despite a tough macroeconomic environment, Alphabet stock arguably looks like a buy today. This is especially true when this performance is considered alongside the company's impressive share repurchase program and the stock's conservative valuation.To break down why shares seem attractive, let's take a look at Alphabet's resilient business, its profits, and its share repurchase program.Continue reading