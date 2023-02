Why Alphabet Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were taking a dive today after the market reacted poorly to its AI event this morning. The biggest issue seemed to be that its new Bard AI technology, its competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, gave inaccurate information at the presentation.As of 1:39 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.2%.Alphabet's event this morning came just two days after it announced Bard AI in a blog post on Monday, and just a day after Microsoft unveiled its own ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine, showing the race in AI-powered search is rapidly heating up.Continue reading