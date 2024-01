Why Alphabet Stock Rallied 58% in 2023, and Why There's More in Store for 2024

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) charged sharply higher in 2023, soaring 58%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally was in sharp contrast to its performance in 2022, when the stock plunged 39%.While the company no doubt benefited from the improving economy, it was Alphabet 's latest foray into artificial intelligence (AI) that has investors most excited.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel