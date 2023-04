Why Alphabet Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After heading lower earlier this week, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) moved higher on Thursday. As of 2:16 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 4.3%.The catalyst that appears to have boosted the tech giant was a robust quarterly report from rival digital advertiser Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which provided further evidence that the ad market may be on the mend.After the market close on Wednesday, FAANG stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) ended its streak of three successive quarters of declining ad sales with a remarkable rebound. First-quarter revenue climbed 3% year over year to $28.6 billion, its first quarter of growth since Q1 of last year.Continue reading