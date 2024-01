Why Alphabet Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) turned higher Thursday, gaining as much as 2.9%. As of 2:37 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.8%.The catalyst that sent the tech giant higher was the settlement of a patent infringement lawsuit.On Wednesday, Google reached a settlement to end a $1.67 billion patent infringement lawsuit brought by Singular Computing. Singular founder Joseph Bates claimed in court filings that Google had misappropriated innovations he developed, integrating that technology into its artificial intelligence (AI) processors back in 2017. Google developed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which were specifically designed to accelerate machine learning and AI workloads and make the process more efficient.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel