Why Alphabet Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) turned higher Wednesday, gaining as much as 3.4%. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.7%.The catalyst that sent the tech giant higher was a notable court victory in the world's most populous country. A battle in India's New Delhi High Court was decided in Alphabet 's favor this week. Two Public Interest Litigation petitions had been filed with the court asking that Google payments be forced to cease operations in India, citing alleged regulatory and privacy violations.Continue reading