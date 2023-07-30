|
30.07.2023 02:13:25
Why Alphabet Stock Soared Higher This Week
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) have rallied as much as 11.4% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The technology giant and owner of Google, YouTube, Android, and many other consumer internet services posted strong second-quarter earnings, which had investors bidding up shares of the stock. As of 2:26 PM EST, shares of Alphabet are up around 10% this week and are now only 12% off all-time highs.Alphabet saw a recovery in revenue growth for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue grew 9% year over year in constant currency, with the operating margin expanding from 28% in 2022 to 29% in 2023. This led to an operating profit of $21.8 billion for the period.Some key drivers of revenue growth were Google Cloud and the Google Other category. Google Cloud grew revenue 28% year over year to $8 billion and is finally seeing operating leverage, with operating profit swinging from a loss of $590 million in 2022 to a positive $395 million in 2023. Google Cloud has been unprofitable for many years now, so it is nice to see major investments into the segment finally bearing fruit. Investors should look for Google Cloud margins to continue expanding over the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE2/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
26.06.17
|KORREKTUR: EU dürfte Milliardenstrafe gegen Google demnächst festsetzen - Kreise (Dow Jones)
|
30.03.17
|Youtube-Chefin entschuldigt sich für Anzeigen rund um Hassvideos (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google weist Vorwürfe des Missbrauchs seiner marktbeherrschenden Stellung zurück (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google verteidigt sich gegen Kartellvorwürfe der EU (Dow Jones)
|
07.09.16
|Neuer Startup-Verband will EU-Leistungsschutzrecht verhindern (Dow Jones)
|
14.07.16
|EU eröffnet weiteres Verfahren gegen Google (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|1 217,00
|0,33%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|120,64
|0,12%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|120,58
|-0,15%