Why Alphabet Stock Topped the Market Today
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo subsidiary is a leader in self-driving technology. Given that, it was entirely reasonable for investors to trade up Alphabet stock on news that top American politicians would hold hearings on advancing such technology. Both of the tech giant's publicly traded share classes rose by more than 2% on this development. The U.S. House of Representatives' energy and commerce subcommittee will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 13, to consider several draft proposals aimed at cranking up the number of autonomous vehicles allowed to be deployed on American roads.
