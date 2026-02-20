Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.02.2026 23:26:31
Why Alphabet Stock Topped the Market Today
As the stock trading week came to a close on Friday, investors were doing more with Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) than just searching for websites -- they were snapping up its equity. Both share classes of the company enjoyed a roughly 4% rise on the day, comparing very favorably to the 0.7% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index. Much of this stemmed from a media report on the tech sector giant.That afternoon, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that Google is planning to, in the newspaper's words, "expand the market for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips." It aims to do this by widening its existing AI efforts to better compete with the current AI hardware king, Nvidia. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
