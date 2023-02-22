|
22.02.2023 00:05:00
Why Alphabet Stock Tumbled on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) investors could be forgiven for thinking they had vaulted backwards in time to the long tech bear market of 2022. Their company's share price dove by 2.6% on the day, a worse showing than the 1.9% drop of the S&P 500 index. Alphabet's core business unit was in the spotlight and not in a positive way.That day, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Gonzalez vs. Google, a case concerning Alphabet's YouTube.A young woman, Nohemi Gonzalez, was killed in an Islamic State attack in Paris in 2015. Her family essentially claims that YouTube shares responsibility for her death. They contend that the popular video-sharing site's algorithms had pushed the terrorist's group's content to viewers.Continue reading
