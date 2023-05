Why Alphabet Stock Was a Flop Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't only powering advanced IT functions these days, it's powering up the share prices of stocks associated with it. A rather negative take on Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) efforts in this sphere from a former employee gave investors a bit of a pause to think. As a result, both of the tech giant's listed stocks slid by almost 2% in price on Tuesday. In a sizable feature story published in The New York Times, Geoffrey Hinton announced publicly that he has stepped down from Google/Alphabet in order to speak freely on the dangers of AI. Known by many as "the Godfather of AI," Hinton expressed deep concern about the technology's potential. The Times quoted him as saying that "The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people -- a few people believed that. But most people thought it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away. Obviously, I no longer think that." Continue reading