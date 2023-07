Why Alphabet Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were moving higher after the tech giant topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report last night. The Google parent posted accelerating growth in its digital advertising businesses, reassuring investors that the worst of the downturn was behind it. It also posted another profit in its Google Cloud division.As of 11:09 a.m. ET, the stock was up 5.9% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel