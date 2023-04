Why Alphabet Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were moving higher today, seemingly in response to a report in The Wall Street Journal that the company is planning to add chat functionality to Google Search.Separately, UBS also reiterated a buy rating on the stock and raised its price target on Alphabet .As a result, Alphabet stock was up 4% as of 2:42 p.m. ET.Continue reading