Why Alphabet Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were sliding today as several news items put pressure on the tech giant, though there was no specific news about the company.The stock was down 4% as of 10:58 a.m. ET on Thursday, while the Nasdaq had lost 2.7%.Market sentiment was shifting back to bearishness today after both the Bank of England and European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points, following a similar move by the Federal Reserve yesterday.Continue reading