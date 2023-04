Why Alphabet Stock Was Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were moving higher after the FAANG stocks reacted to a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index report, showing inflation actually fell on a monthly basis. Alphabet is also expected to ask a judge to toss out an antitrust lawsuit, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.As of 11:03 a.m. ET, the stock was up 1.8%, while the Nasdaq had gained 1.4% at the same time.Tech stocks reacted favorably to the Producer Price Index. Falling inflation should benefit the sector since it will help encourage the Federal Reserve to step back from raising interest rates. That would benefit growth stocks as higher interest rates make long-dated earnings less valuable.