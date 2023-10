Why Altcoins and Crypto Miner Stocks Surged on Monday

Monday was one of those trading sessions where a blindfolded investor could throw a dart at a big list of cryptocurrency investments and hit a gainer no matter what. The prices of a great many coins, tokens, and stocks of companies heavily involved in the crypto sphere shot higher on the day, many at double-digit rates.Among those "double Ds" was Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV), the Bitcoin hard fork, which raced 16% higher in late afternoon trading. Crypto mining companies Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) and Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK), meanwhile, both closed the stock trading day at around the 12% mark. Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) didn't do as spectacularly but still managed to rise more than 8%.The day kicked off with an X (formerly Twitter) posting on the account of crypto news website Cointelegraph that the first U.S. Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) had been approved. The post had it that financial services company BlackRock was given the nod by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel