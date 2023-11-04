|
04.11.2023 00:20:13
Why Altcoins and Crypto Stocks Were Monster Winners This Week
Many investors in cryptocurrencies and their related assets were sorry to see October fly away. For the most part, such investments rose powerfully in price during the month, melting away the latest crypto winter as if it never descended in the first place.Happily for those folks, the October surge extended into early November. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, many saw big increases across this week.Among these risers were crypto miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), which gained more than 19% during the period. Metaverse token Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) wasn't far behind with a nearly 16% rise, while Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) both increased over 12%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
