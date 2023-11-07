|
07.11.2023 01:12:18
Why Altcoins Continued Their Weekend Rally on Monday
These days, we are experiencing one of those delightful periods when it seems cryptocurrencies just aren't going to obey gravity. The latest rally in such assets blasted through the weekend and into early Monday evening, with a mass of coins, tokens, and assets directly or even tangentially related to digital currency rising high.Some posted gains well into the double-digit percentages. Among the notable weekend winners was MultiversX (CRYPTO: EGLD) with a massive gain of nearly 37%. Utility tokens Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) and Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) held their own with respective 16% and 12% increases, and native Bored Ape Yacht Club cryptocurrency ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) enjoyed a 10% pop.The economic landscape is seen as being increasingly favorable to cryptocurrencies of all types and sizes. The Federal Reserve's decision last Wednesday not to raise its key interest rate fueled already bullish sentiment on such investments. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
