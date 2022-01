Why Altcoins Crashed on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The value of cryptocurrencies cratered on Friday as an industrywide sell-off took hold. The biggest cryptocurrencies were down today but smaller cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins, were down even more. In some cases, values were down 20% in just the last 24 hours. As of 11 a.m. ET, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) had dropped as much as 17.4% in the last 24 hours, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) was down 17.9%, Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) had fallen 14.5%, and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) had plunged 14.9%. They are down 13.3%, 14.6%, 9.4%, and 11.4%, respectively, as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading