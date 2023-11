Why Altcoins Like Cardano and Polygon Were Massive Winners This Week

The seemingly unstoppable rise of cryptocurrencies continued this week, extending a big rally that stretches back to early October. Quite a few altcoins were swept up in the surge as major coins led the way.Among the risers was Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), with a nearly 18% increase according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even more impressive was Polygon's (CRYPTO: POLY) 26% pop. BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) didn't quite hit those highs but still managed decent gains of over 10% and nearly 9%, respectively. Continued good news was the flame that kept the rally alight.In this market, it's often one of the giants that leads the little guys along. This partially explains the rise of altcoins particularly at the end of the week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel