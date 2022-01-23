|
23.01.2022 03:18:18
Why Altcoins Like Cardano Were Recovering on Saturday
Is the Great Cryptocurrency Winter about to end? That was a big question on the minds of many crypto investors Saturday afternoon and early evening, as many altcoins began paring their losses in what seemed to be -- perish the thought -- the opening stages of recovery after a terrible week.One prominent example of this was Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), which was down by only 3% in late trading. Cardano was down as much as 16% over the past 24 hours earlier in the day. Two peers, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) followed a similar pattern, with the percentage declines being a respective 12% and nearly 22% for Fantom, and 6% and almost 13% for Binance Coin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
