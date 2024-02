Why Altcoins Like Optimism and Stacks Were Big Winners This Week

The cryptocurrency market was roaring this week, with a great many coins and tokens shooting notably higher and producing handsome returns for investors.Among the numerous beneficiaries were investors in altcoins Optimism (CRYPTO: OP), Stacks (CRYPTO: STX), and Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR). According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, over the period Optimism and Stacks both rose by almost 17% in price, while Hedera shot more than 15% higher.When a broad altcoin rally occurs, it's usually because the crypto king Bitcoin is sailing higher. Sure enough, Bitcoin surged in the last few days, crossing the psychologically important $45,000 barrier to hit $48,000-plus before retreating a bit on Friday. That was its highest level since Jan. 11, not coincidentally the day spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) went live for public investment. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel