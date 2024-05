Why Altcoins Were Getting Mashed on Monday

Not for the first time, no news meant bad news for -- or at least a lack of interest in -- a great many altcoins on the crypto market Monday. While these declines weren't worrying, they did leech value from more than a few crypto portfolios.Formerly high-flying altcoins The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), Sui (CRYPTO: SUI), and Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) were all down by around 6% in late afternoon trading. More precipitous falls were being recorded by Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) and Maker (CRYPTO: MKR), which were off by a respective 7% and 10%.It's not that any of those cryptos were socked with bad news. Rather, it's the lack of any notably positive items that's inspiring folks to sell out of them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel