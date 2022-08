Why Alternative Energy Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Inflation Reduction Act officially passed the Senate yesterday, causing a bounce in alternative energy stocks today. After Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Chuck Schumer reached a deal a couple of weeks ago, some holdouts and sticking points were cleared yesterday. Now, the bill goes to the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a majority and an easier path to passing the bill. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) was up as much as 21.2% today, Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) jumped 6.3%, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) was up 8.3%. Shares were up 10.6%, 4%, and 2.4% respectively at 1 p.m. ET. Today's move wasn't so much company specific as it was a boon for the entire alternative energy space. The nearly $370 billion package will add tax benefits for building alternative energy assets and installing them.