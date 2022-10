Why Alteryx Stock Was Gaining Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were gaining today after the data analytics software company announced new cloud capabilities and enhancements, including an integration with Snowflake, the data warehousing giant.Alteryx also seemed to benefit from the broad market gains as a number of big-name companies, including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson, posted better-than-expected earnings results this morning, leading some investors to bet that a market bottom may already be in.As of 10:05 a.m. ET, Alteryx stock was up 5.3%, while all three major indexes had gained 1.9%.Continue reading