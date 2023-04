Why Alteryx Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were falling today after the data analytics software company gave disappointing guidance for the second quarter in earnings report last night.As of 10:13 a.m. ET, the stock is down 15.2%.Alteryx has struggled for the last few years, and the slowdown in the cloud market has only added to the company's challenges.Continue reading