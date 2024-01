Why Altria Stock Lost 12% in 2023

While the rest of the stock market was on fire last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) was turning to ashes. Shares of the Marlboro maker fell 12%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as its strong dividend wasn't enough to attract investors to a business model that many think is in an inevitable decline.There was no singular piece of news that pushed Altria stock lower last year, but mostly disappointing earnings reports and a revelation by rival British American Tobacco at the end of the year led to 2023 ending in the loss column.As you can see from the chart, Altria significantly underperformed the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel