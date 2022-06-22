Why Altria Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Altria (NYSE: MO) fell 9% on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was planning to have Juul Labs pull its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. The FDA has been reviewing vaping products to determine whether they can continue to be sold in the U.S. Regulators are evaluating their safety profile. They are also weighing their potential benefits as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes for adults versus their alarmingly high use among teens.The FDA's decision could be announced in the coming days, according to the Journal.