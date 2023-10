Why Altria Stock Was Getting Smoked Today

Shares of Altria (NYSE: MO), the domestic maker of Marlboro cigarettes, were pulling back after the company topped estimates in its third-quarter earnings report but lowered its earnings guidance for the year. As a result, the stock was down 7.7% as of 2:58 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.The tobacco giant said that revenue net of excise taxes fell 2.5% in the quarter to $5.28 billion, topping estimates at $5.12 billion. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was flat at $1.28, which was better than estimates at $1.22.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel