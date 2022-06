Why Amarin Stock Blasted Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An important shareholder is agitating for change at Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN). Will this lead to meaningful improvements, or even put the company in play?Some investors are clearly hoping for one of these outcomes, following regulatory filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission by both the company and one of its key investors on Friday. On the back of that, the price of Amarin's American depositary receipts (ADRs) shot 15% higher on the day.It was disclosed in the document that Amarin and Sarissa Capital Management (NASDAQ: SRSA), an activist investment firm that holds a more than 6% stake in the company, have held talks about its future. These discussions centered on, as the filings put it, "ways to maximize the value" of its assets.Continue reading